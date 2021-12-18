$841.26 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $841.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.21 million and the lowest is $835.30 million. Lazard reported sales of $848.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Lazard stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. Lazard has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 42.63%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

