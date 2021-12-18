888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.38 ($7.39).

A number of research firms have recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.12) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.48) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of LON 888 traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 292 ($3.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,651,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,514. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 259 ($3.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 88.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 383.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

In related news, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,390.31). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,178.23).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.