$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $89.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $94.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $364.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXFR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

