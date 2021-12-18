8PAY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $173,160.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.65 million and $173,160.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.14 or 0.99894234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

