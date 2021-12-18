8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $560,290.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $818,577.96 and approximately $560,290.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004188 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.