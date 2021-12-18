$94.44 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $94.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the highest is $115.60 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $215.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.