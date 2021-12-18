AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,922.80

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,922.80 ($25.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,880 ($24.84). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,930 ($25.51), with a volume of 6,646 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABDP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of £436.60 million and a P/E ratio of 147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,807.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,922.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

