AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

ABBV stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.