AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 29.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

