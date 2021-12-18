Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007401 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

