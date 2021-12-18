ACENT Price Hits $0.0679 (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $1.97 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACENT has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007275 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

