Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Critical Survey

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -50.03% -65.94% -26.98% Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58%

This table compares Cerus and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 12.54 -$59.86 million ($0.35) -19.11 Acutus Medical $8.46 million 12.29 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.92

Cerus has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cerus and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 1 3 2 0 2.17

Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 330.11%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

Cerus beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

