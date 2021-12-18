Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.62. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,022,765 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMP. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

