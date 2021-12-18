Aditus Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Aditus has a market cap of $101,230.74 and approximately $173,739.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

