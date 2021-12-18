Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $700.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.45 on Friday, reaching $556.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.93. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

