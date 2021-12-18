Adshares (ADS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.24 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $53.84 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005474 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00154822 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,066 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

