Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $296.29

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 296.29 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.32). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.29), with a volume of 338,043 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 323.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.29. The company has a market capitalization of £701.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

