Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

