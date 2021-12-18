Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

