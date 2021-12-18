Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$574.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.03.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. Research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

