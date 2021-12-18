AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.96

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $9.80. AGC shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 3,139 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

