AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.96

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $9.80. AGC shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 3,139 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

