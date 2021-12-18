Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $250,534.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $250,534.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.99 or 0.08383150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00318027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00933690 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00074922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00383283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00269827 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

