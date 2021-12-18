Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.15

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $74.08 million and $10.89 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,715.58 or 0.99581812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00277489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.56 or 0.00436051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,523,711 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

