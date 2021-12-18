Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $163.47 million and $653,961.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.58 or 0.08386309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,520.02 or 0.99839741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.