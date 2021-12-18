Akropolis (AKRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.55 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $76.57 million and $8.55 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

