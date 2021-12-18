Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $878.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $878.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $926.65 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $229.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day moving average is $220.96. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

