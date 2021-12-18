Alchemy Pay Achieves Market Capitalization of $212.06 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $212.06 million and $31.64 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00341635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00143434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00087915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

