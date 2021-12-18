Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $37.34 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
