Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $37.34 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

