Algorand 1-Day Volume Hits $155.04 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $8.84 billion and $155.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00239660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.68 or 0.00538129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00067954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,779,159,806 coins and its circulating supply is 6,330,729,821 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

