Alien Worlds Trading Down 11.4% This Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $195.09 million and approximately $75.39 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.44 or 0.08409571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.99 or 0.99723074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

