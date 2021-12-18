All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $661,456.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $661,456.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007206 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.