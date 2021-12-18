Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

MDRX traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

