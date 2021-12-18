Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.41 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $75.31 million and $8.41 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.97 or 0.08312964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,785.28 or 1.00035268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

