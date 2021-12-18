ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in November

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 1,165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,368.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $1.03 on Friday. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ALPEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

