Alpha Coin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $22,099.13 and $6.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,832.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.00924531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00265731 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00028342 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.