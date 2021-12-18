Alpha Finance Lab Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.49 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $304.00 million and $10.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049039 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008595 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

