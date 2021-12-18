Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Amalgamated Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $172,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,768.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

