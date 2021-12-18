Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

