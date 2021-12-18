Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 14.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 28.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,735.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

