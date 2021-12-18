Alphacat One Day Trading Volume Tops $63,157.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $212,100.62 and approximately $63,157.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.12 or 0.08295871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.17 or 0.99886502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

