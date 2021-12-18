AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $20.89 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

