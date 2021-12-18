Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.75. 1,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$285.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.58.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

