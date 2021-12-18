Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,219 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $67,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $264.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

