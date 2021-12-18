Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,360 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.