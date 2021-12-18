Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

