Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

