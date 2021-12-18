Amalgamated Bank Has $23.74 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

