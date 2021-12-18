Amalgamated Bank Has $61.22 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,335 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

