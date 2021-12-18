Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 157,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 38,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

