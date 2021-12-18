Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $651.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.